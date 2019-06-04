Twitter buys AI startup to help it fight fake news

Twitter has purchased a U.K.-based company in order to help it crack down on the amount of fake news that is spread on its platform. Twitter announced the acquisition of Fabula AI in a blog post , saying the company’s approach to using machine learning to catch fake news was “novel”:

We are excited to announce that, to help us get there, we have acquired Fabula AI (Fabula), a London-based start-up, with a world-class team of machine learning researchers who employ graph deep learning to detect network manipulation. Graph deep learning is a novel method for applying powerful ML techniques to network-structured data. The result is the ability to analyze very large and complex datasets describing relations and interactions, and to extract signals in ways that traditional ML techniques are not capable of doing.

Twitter has been criticized for the amount of fake news and misinformation that easily spreads on its platform. Though the company has taken steps to combat such misinformation in recent years, fake news is still a major problem for the social network.

Obviously, Twitter is hoping Fabula’s tech can further help the company tackle the issue. The company says that its initial focus using Fabula’s machine learning tools “will be to improve the health of the conversation, with expanding applications to stop spam and abuse and other strategic priorities in the future.”