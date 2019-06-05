Afghanistan beats the world in depression, and it can barely cope

The Amyali Shrine on the outskirts of the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad is primarily a pit stop for pilgrims seeking God’s blessings, but it doubles up as a temporary shelter for the mentally ill.

Mentally ill people, known locally as “haunted,” are brought here by their families for 40 day-stints in the muddy yard of the shrine that has ten separated rooms. They are kept in chains for long parts of the day by a local caretaker and are made to eat and squat in the same place. Their daily sustenance is a piece of bread, a red chili, and a glass of water.

“Allah is great,” says an optimistic local taxi driver who took me to Amyali. “After 40 days in the shrine, the patients are cured.”

Such practices are not driven by superstition alone. Families with limited budgets face a tremendous burden in caring for their mentally ill relatives. Outside the capital–where it is inadequate–proper psychological care is often simply unavailable.

“If they receive (proper) treatment, their disorders might be controllable,” insists Dr. Jafar Ahmadi, an independent psychologist based in Kabul, who sees centers like the one near Jalalabad as reinforcing a culture of denial regarding mental health.

PTSD and Afghanistan’s worrisome mental health landscape

According to Afghanistan’s Health Ministry, one in two Afghans experiences stress due to the war in their country, while thousands suffer from diagnosable illness including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, schizophrenia, extreme anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Although some of these conditions can be inherited, beleaguered doctors have little doubt that four decades of armed clashes, suicide bombings, and airstrikes have reshaped the country’s mental health landscape.