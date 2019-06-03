“Sign in with Apple” is a great new privacy feature—and a weapon

For years, Apple has done a lot of talking about privacy. It’s also tweaked its major products in ways that helped users protect their personal data from prying eyes. But the privacy announcements the company made on Tuesday at its WWDC keynote felt different. Increasingly, Apple is turning its privacy stance into highly visible parts of its products .

One major WWDC debutante, an iOS 13 and MacOS Catalina feature called “Sign in with Apple,” might be the company’s most tangible act of privacy protection yet. It’s not a productivity, communications, or entertainment app with data privacy is an added-on guarantee. Its whole purpose is to help users preserve their own privacy as they move around the web. In that sense, Sign in with Apple may be the very first privacy product from Apple.

This evolution helps the company further stand apart from some of the tech world’s other largest companies. Apple has been openly critical of its Facebook’s and Google’s core advertising businesses, both of which rely on the harvesting of user’s personal data to target ads. “The truth is we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer, if our customer was our product,” Cook said last year. “We’ve elected not to do that.” (Together, Google and Facebook control about 60% of the U.S. interactive advertising business.)

Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai fired back in an op-ed in the New York Times. He suggested that Apple’s take on privacy is great, if you can afford Apple products. “For us, that means privacy cannot be a luxury good offered only to people who can afford to buy premium products and services. Privacy must be equally available to everyone in the world.”

Louder than words

Apple CEO Tim Cook often kicks off the WWDC keynote address with a few comments about large issues affecting the industry or the world. Some wondered if he might rebut Pichai’s privacy-for-the-rich statement. He didn’t.

Instead, Apple seemed to answer with a range of new privacy features. In particular, Sign in with Apple seemed like a direct shot at Google and Facebook.

The feature is Apple’s answer to the venerable “social sign-in” buttons from Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Yahoo. These buttons offer a way to sign into apps or websites without having to enter an email address, password, and other information. But they offer the same devil’s bargain social networks like Facebook do: “We will provide you with a convenient free service, and by the way, you will pay for it with some of your personal data.”