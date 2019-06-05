Work at one of these 5 companies if you want a pet-friendly environment

Here’s something that may come as no surprise: 65% of 1,000 pet owners polled in the U.S. believe that having their furry companions along for the day in the workplace would positively benefit company culture. That is (consider the source) according to a new survey from Wellness Natural Pet Food .

Nearly half (49%) of dog owners say that “pet perks” are important when considering a job offer and that may be because more than half (54%) of pet parents admitted that thinking about their fur babies at home heightened their distraction at work.

With the love of their four-legged friends in mind, Wellness Natural Pet Food released its third annual list of the most pet-friendly companies in the U.S. Among the top organizations:

Amazon, which boasts as many as 6,000 dogs in the Seattle-based headquarters on a given day and accommodates them with multiple dog parks and treats at every reception desk in their buildings. Harpoon Brewery is where dogs are welcomed on the reg, but it also hosted “Dogtoberfest,” which allowed Boston pet parents to bring their dogs along for an afternoon of beer tasting (just for the humans). Trupanion, a provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, has a team of in-house dog walkers, a Pet Program Manager, and a Pet Emergency Team, and offers a pet bereavement benefit that includes three days of paid leave should their pet pass away. Ben & Jerry’s reportedly has the Canine Culture Committee to make sure the office dogs are happy and healthy. Contently: According to the report, “Dogs have a permanent place on the employee roster at Contently, a leading content marketing platform company.”

You can see the full list here.