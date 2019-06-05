This one person will have the most important career advice for you

In January, I quit my job. It was the first Friday of the New Year, and I’d managed to convince myself over the holidays that I could stick it out, even though I’d been miserable for months. I wanted to do what I thought was the right thing: stay in a secure role while I looked for another full-time gig.

That Friday, after sitting through a needlessly stressful morning meeting, I spent the next three or four hours staring at my computer screen, unable to comprehend the project I’d been assigned or to do anything else for that matter. It wasn’t that I didn’t understand what I was supposed to do (I did), or that I didn’t have the bandwidth for it (okay, that I didn’t have). It was me. I couldn’t picture myself doing the project, and the more I tried to imagine myself as that person, the more I wondered why I had to do it at all.

It turns out, I didn’t.

We all know there are a lot of good reasons not to quit your job. Keeping your health insurance is one. Having the money to pay back student loans is another. Your family, which counts as, let’s say for the sake of this argument, seven reasons on its own.

But my issue went deeper than those surface-level factors. It was societal.

Women face a very real pressure to “power through” their jobs, even when they’re miserable, toxic, or, god, unsafe, and that’s because “having it all” isn’t always about raising kids while working a 9 to 5. It’s about being everything–a put-together, successful working woman who can “handle” what life throws at her, Olivia Pope–style.

And if she can’t? The consequences are severe. If a woman stays in the office and actively campaigns for change, she’s labeled as “emotional” or “demanding,” and if she leaves without another job lined up, she’s liable to lose a lot of money. Research from the Harvard Business Review tells us that if women take gaps in employment for any reason–kids, aging parents, millennial burnout–they’ll end up earning 18% less than their male peers when they return to work.