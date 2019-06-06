These are the 4 things that make you successful in the gig economy

Whether you thrive on autonomy or just need something temporary until your next full-time job, gig work is becoming more commonplace. Research by Gallup found that 36% of U.S. workers have a gig work arrangement of one form or another, and 64% say they like it that way.

Years ago, Sue Ashford, chair of the management and organizations group at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, became interested in why some gig workers flourished while others struggled. At the time, she was living next door to a successful ceramicist.

“I thought, ‘How does she do it?’ On a dark January morning she’d go to the studio even though no one was expecting her and no one was giving her a raise,” says Ashford. “It struck me that an organization has structures that facilitate and support work, and provide a work identity. People who work independently don’t have that.”

Ashford says we all want to know who we are and where we fit in, and an employer answers those questions for you. “‘I work for Ford’ or ‘I work for Google,'” she says. “You may not love the answer, but it’s an answer. It gives you an identity, and you’re expected to show up. With independent workers, no one will care or wonder or expect something of them if they don’t show up.”

Intrigued about what makes some succeed in this environment, Ashford studied successful gig workers and found four key connections that replace what an employer traditionally provides.

1. Connection to people

Successful gig workers build routine contact with other humans into their day, says Ashford. It could be a client, colleague, or even a spouse–but most people need someone to talk with routinely who gives them reassurance on a bad day and reminds them that what they’re doing is important.

“It’s someone who encourages them to be bold, to go further,” says Ashford. “If they didn’t have them, they would be lost.”