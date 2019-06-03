Apple TV could gain a major edge over Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV this fall

Apple TV could gain a major advantage over Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV platform by adding support for multiple users system-wide this fall.

The next version of Apple’s tvOS software will let users quickly switch between different profiles. Each user will have their own personalized recommendations in the TV app, and their own preferences and playlists in Apple Music.

In addition, Apple announced that it’s adding support for Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 controllers, which could make Apple TV more credible as a game console. Apple is adding new 4K screen savers as well, including ocean footage.

Last month, Apple TV received a major update to its TV app that acts as a universal guide to various streaming sources. Users can now subscribe to certain video services directly through the app, get personalized recommendations, and browse specifically for TV shows, movies, and children’s content. The app will eventually host Apple’s own TV+ service this fall as well, though the company still hasn’t announced pricing.