Lonely Whale and Vita Coco have a solution to the world’s plastic water bottle problem

Plastic is a plague upon this planet of ours. It’s on the highest mountain peaks and in the deepest parts of the ocean , in rivers, soil, and the air we breathe. And it’s not going anywhere anytime soon, because it was built to last a dozen lifetimes. It’s a manmade natural disaster and we’re adding to it by making a million more plastic water bottles a minute.

But here’s the thing: We can still fight plastic pollution.

One group doing just that is Lonely Whale, which helped lead the charge against single-use plastic straws and has turned into an official movement. Now Lonely Whale is turning its attention to single-use plastic water bottles, aka the largest form of plastic pollution in rivers and streams.

To help draw attention to the new campaign, the group has introduced a star-powered Plastic Service Announcement, featuring Zooey Deschanel, Aidan Gallagher, Holly Frazier, and Nia Sioux, and of course, Lonely Whale cofounder and actor Adrian Grenier. For a little meta-entertainment, Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman (aka who Adrian Grenier’s character was supposed to play in Entourage), pledged his commitment to the campaign, too.

In addition to their pledge to ditch single-use plastic water bottles, Lonely Whale also teamed up with the makers of Vita Coco for a practical solution to the problem. They are launching a new sustainable alternative to single-use plastic water bottles made from infinitely recyclable metal. The water, called Ever & Ever, will be available for purchase on Amazon, their website, and will soon be available at retail stores nationally. If their plan works, the next time you forget your own reusable water bottle, you can pick up a can of Ever & Ever at your local store and hydrate responsibly.