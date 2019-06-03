advertisement
Here’s how London is (hilariously) trolling Trump during his state visit

From public projections to the return of the infamous Trump baby balloon, London is creatively (and hilariously) giving the U.S. president the welcome he deserves.

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

London has ratcheted up its trolling game to 100 in response to Donald Trump’s state visit.

The British activist group Led By Donkeys is leading the charge with a series of images projected onto landmarks across London, including a side-by-side comparison of Trump’s dismal approval rating versus Obama’s, on the Tower of London.

As if that weren’t a clear enough sign that London wants to have nothing to do with Trump, the infamous Trump baby balloon that made its glowing debut last year got clearance by mayor Sadiq Khan to fly once more. Even Sky News made hilarious use of the blimp in an ad:

“We’ve got to have good relations with the U.S., but I don’t think we should be rolling out the red carpet,” said Khan in an interview about the pageantry surrounding Trump’s visit. Trump’s reply: “He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me…”

Okay, sure.

