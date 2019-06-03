Here’s how London is (hilariously) trolling Trump during his state visit

London has ratcheted up its trolling game to 100 in response to Donald Trump’s state visit.

The British activist group Led By Donkeys is leading the charge with a series of images projected onto landmarks across London, including a side-by-side comparison of Trump’s dismal approval rating versus Obama’s, on the Tower of London.

Hi @realDonaldTrump. Just so you know, you’re wildly unpopular here in Britain. SAD! People REALLY don’t like you (though they love @BarackObama). Hope you like seeing your FAILING approval numbers projected onto the Tower of London. #TrumpUKvisit pic.twitter.com/oT332Fd6fE — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

Hey @realDonaldTrump, we read the story about the sailors on a US warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats. So we turned Madame Tussaud's into a giant USS John McCain baseball cap. Welcome to London! pic.twitter.com/KuynOwupFm — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

Hey @realDonaldTrump, you just endorsed your Brexit buddy @BorisJohnson but he said some VERY NASTY things about you and he doesn’t want you to know. So we projected his words onto Big Ben. Watch with the SOUND ON #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/etUb6tk9eX — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

As if that weren’t a clear enough sign that London wants to have nothing to do with Trump, the infamous Trump baby balloon that made its glowing debut last year got clearance by mayor Sadiq Khan to fly once more. Even Sky News made hilarious use of the blimp in an ad: