3 reasons you should stop hiring for “culture fit”

Several years ago, more and more companies started to prioritize building a mission-driven workplace . By extension, they began to hire for “culture fit” to ensure that every candidate they hire buys into their vision.

But today, critics claim it reinforces lack of diversity, creates corporate monocultures, and feeds groupthink. Facebook has prohibited the use of the term “culture fit” when interviewers provide feedback on candidates, according to a Forbes article.

Yes, hiring for culture fit alone is problematic, because doing so won’t ensure a dynamic, innovative, and future-focused organization. As a chief people officer, I prefer to look for “culture add.” This concept lets me assess a candidate’s ability to thrive in the organization as it is today, and to help the organization grow into what it wants to be.

Here are three reasons why I avoid hiring solely for culture fit:

1) It reinforces a lack of diversity

The biggest drawback for hiring for culture fit is that it encourages homogeneity. As Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic previously wrote for Fast Company, while culture fit is “typically evaluated in terms of candidates’ values, style, or background, such qualities are generally folded into demographic and socioeconomic factors.” As a result, managers may subconsciously make decisions based on whether or not the candidate looks like everyone else.

Diversity is good for business and is simply the right thing to pursue. Diversity is the opposite of sameness, and sameness is the enemy of innovation. If sameness permeates a company, unconscious bias can infiltrate more decisions, and companies risk missing other perspectives and abilities to drive change.

2) We miss out on great talent

At Red Hat, almost 50% of hires are recommended by existing associates. It’s rewarding to know that that our associates consider Red Hat a great place to work and refer their contacts. But we also know that people tend to refer candidates from their existing work, school, and social networks, who may have similar backgrounds and experiences.