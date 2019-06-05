How to (successfully) change careers at your current company

The days of having a single career path until retirement are long gone–and that’s a good thing. Research from Deloitte shows that 43% of millennials plan to leave their current jobs within two years. The reality is, we evolve and so do our interests, along with our ability to take on new challenges. This doesn’t mean that changing careers isn’t scary. It can require going back to school, taking on student loan debt, or sacrificing a comfortable high-paying position for an entry-level one.

The good news is, that while it may feel daunting, chances are you already have easily transferrable skills and expertise for where you want to go. And you may not have to leave your current employer to do it.

I started my career at IAC as one big happy accident. After graduating college, I found myself struggling to find a job that truly inspired me. I took on an administrative role at media and technology company IAC (home to brands like Match.com, Tinder, Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor, and Vimeo) for chairman Barry Diller to learn more about the fascinating (and at the time nascent) world of the internet. Flash-forward 20 years: I now oversee all executive recruitment, talent management, and internal growth and mobility for the company as IAC’s head of talent.

I successfully made the career transition without leaving the IAC umbrella, and along the way, I picked up some best practices that–in combination with grit and perseverance–can help make your leap into the unknown less scary.

Know your skillset

Before you can convince others of your ability to transfer jobs, you need to start with an honest assessment of what you do well. What are you genuinely good at and what do you enjoy doing on a daily basis?

During my time as an executive assistant, I often found colleagues would turn to me to settle disputes or provide feedback on resumes and job candidates. Mediation, interviewing, and hiring are essential skills for HR professionals and I was already practicing them in an unofficial capacity. If you’re thinking about what a different future career might look like, consider where you already excel and how those strengths would manifest in your new field of choice. Time management, organization, creative thinking, collaboration, and leadership all stood out to me as areas where I not only had expertise, but were critical to the HR function.

Go directly to the experts

Once you know where you want to go, find the experts and the allies who can help you get there. Chances are, you have colleagues who either already do this work or have previous applicable experience.