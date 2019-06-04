Fancy gyms aren’t just overpriced. They make you feel worse, too

If you want to get stronger and feel better after exercising–which is important because it encourages you to keep exercising–you don’t need a fancy gym, our recent study shows.

Earlier studies have shown that a pleasant hospital environment, with large windows that look out over nature, can speed a patient’s recovery, so we were interested to know if the same was true for exercise therapy treatment rooms.

For our study, we randomly assigned two groups of people, aged 35 or older, and with hip or knee pain, to one of two treatment rooms for exercise therapy.

One group (42 people) exercised in a modern room with views of nature, plenty of sunlight, and state-of-the-art gym equipment. The other group (40 people) were sent to exercise in a bare, unadorned room in the basement of a 1970s building.

One physiotherapist supervised both groups, and both the physiotherapist and the participants were unaware of the purpose of the study. In the parlance, the study was “double blind.”

For comparison, there was also a third group of participants who were put on a waiting list and had no exercise at all during the eight weeks the study lasted.

We asked the participants to report their overall improvement, pain relief, and functional improvement. We tested their aerobic capacity, muscle strength, and walking speed before and after the eight weeks. And we also interviewed some of the participants to get a better understanding of their experiences of exercising in the two different rooms.