How to watch Apple’s 2019 WWDC keynote live today

We’re just hours away from Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicking off. The conference has always been a big draw for developers, as it is a place where they get to meet with Apple engineers and hands-on explore new software developments for Apple’s various platforms, including iOS and macOS. However, in recent years, WDDC, particularly its opening keynote, has been a huge draw for consumers and tech industry watchers.

That’s because what is shown off at WWDC to developers will usually make its way into everyone’s Apple products by the fall. This means that everyone from analysts to iPhone lovers can see what one of the most private companies on the planet has in store for us next. Today’s keynote is expected to unveil the next versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS—and maybe some new hardware as well. You can see our roundup of what to expect here.

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, today (Monday, June 3) at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The good news is you don’t need to be a journalist or developer to watch the keynote live. Apple has provided a ton of ways people can tune in to catch one of the biggest tech shows of the year. Here’s how: