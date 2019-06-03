How to watch Apple’s 2019 WWDC keynote live today

We’re just hours away from Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicking off. The conference has always been a big draw for developers, as it is a place where they get to meet with Apple engineers and hands-on explore new software developments for Apple’s various platforms, including iOS and macOS. However, in recent years, WDDC, particularly its opening keynote, has been a huge draw for consumers and tech industry watchers.
That’s because what is shown off at WWDC to developers will usually make its way into everyone’s Apple products by the fall. This means that everyone from analysts to iPhone lovers can see what one of the most private companies on the planet has in store for us next. Today’s keynote is expected to unveil the next versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS—and maybe some new hardware as well. You can see our roundup of what to expect here.
The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, today (Monday, June 3) at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The good news is you don’t need to be a journalist or developer to watch the keynote live. Apple has provided a ton of ways people can tune in to catch one of the biggest tech shows of the year. Here’s how:
- Watch the official WWDC live stream on a desktop browser: Anyone with a Mac or a PC can go to www.apple.com/apple-events/livestream at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET to watch the live stream online in any modern browser including Safari, Edge, Chrome, and Firefox.
- Watch the official WWDC live stream on mobile: Not to be left out, you can use virtually any mobile browser on any smartphone or tablet (even Androids) to watch the keynote as well. Again, simply go to www.apple.com/apple-events/livestream at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET to watch the live stream in your mobile browser.
- On the Apple TV: If you’d rather sit and relax on your couch to watch the two-hour-plus-long live stream on the TV, you can do just that if you own an Apple TV box. Just make sure your Apple TV has downloaded the Apple Events app. Fire that up at the time of the keynote and you’ll be able to see Tim Cook and company right in your living room.
- Go to an Apple Store: Finally, you can also geek out on the WDDC keynote with other Apple fans, if that’s your forte. Several Apple stores will be hosting keynote live streams right in the stores themselves. MacRumors says the stores that will be hosting live streams include Apple Downtown Brooklyn, Apple World Trade Center in Manhattan, Apple Union Square in San Francisco, Apple Beverly Center in Los Angeles, Apple Champs-Élysées in Paris, and Apple Regent Street in London.