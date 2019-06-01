DOJ is preparing an investigation of Google, report says

The report, citing two unnamed sources, says the DOJ’s antitrust division has been “laying the groundwork” for a probe for the last two weeks.

Politico reports the investigation concerns Google’s search practices.

Such investigations normally happen at the Federal Trade Commission, but the DOJ may have taken the lead after a large FTC investigation of Google in 2013 failed to produce serious charges.

In the wide view, a DOJ investigation could be the biggest signal yet that the relationship between Washington and Silicon Valley has changed. Many lawmakers began to hear complaints from constituents after Russia used Facebook to influence the 2016 election, and after Facebook released data on 87 million users to the Trump-connected British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. After years of a light-touch regulatory approach to the Valley, Washington is edging toward a bigger oversight role.

Washington is considering numerous types of regulation, but they all seek to put a check on tech companies’ power in some way. Many Democrats support regulation forcing tech companies to protect consumer data privacy rights, and requiring the industry to remove toxic content from sites. Others, like Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, have proposed breaking up the big tech companies into smaller pieces. Many Republicans complain loudest that firms like Twitter, Google, and Facebook actively stifle right-wing voices on their platforms.

Congress has already seen numerous versions of federal privacy bills, but none has come close to passing both the House and Senate. Meanwhile, Europe’s General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), which effects many U.S. companies, has been in effect for a year. An influential California data privacy law passed in 2018 and will go into effect at the beginning of 2020 if not preempted by a federal law first.