The wave of restrictive abortion bans may force telemedicine providers to get more creative

None of these laws have gone into effect just yet, and most will likely be contested in courts for months. But all of them severely undermine abortion rights, some in states where clinics are already few and far between. Another option is abortion via telemedicine, which involves a medication abortion induced by a duo of pills: mifepristone and misoprostol. The model for telemedicine abortion varies, but patients usually consult with a physician via videoconference and undergo a handful of required exams prior to taking these pills.

But as states like Georgia limit access to abortion procedures, routes for telemedicine abortion might also be curtailed. At the very least, it’s unlikely telemedicine abortion will be expanded further or prove a viable alternative for people who have little access to in-clinic abortions. Telemedicine abortion is already barred in 17 states, all of which require that the physician in question be physically present during the procedure.

Planned Parenthood, which provides telemedicine abortions in 14 states including Georgia, uses the site-to-site model, which means patients still have to go into a health center for a video consult with a physician. For people in rural or remote areas, opting for a telemedicine abortion can cut back on multiple trips to a health center or give them an option when an in-clinic abortion isn’t an option. But the future of telemedicine abortion is restricted both by the process, which isn’t virtual from beginning to end—and the laws governing virtual consultation.

Enter TelAbortion, a trial telemedicine abortion service by research organization Gynuity that allows patients to connect with physicians from the comfort of their homes. The trial, which started in 2016, currently operates in eight states and has helped at least 370 pregnant people receive an abortion. In some cases, TelAbortion providers are physically located in one state but licensed in another, which allows them to reach clients there as well.

“We call our model ‘direct-to-patient’ because the provider communicates with the patient wherever she is,” says Erica Chong, who is co-leading the project. “So often, she’s at home, or sometimes she’s in her car on her lunch break at work. It’s really shortening that distance to getting care.” TelAbortion effectively cuts out the in-person visit required of, say, Planned Parenthood’s telemedicine abortion; patients do still need to obtain blood tests and an ultrasound, but that can be done locally.

The program is currently in what Chong describes as “liberal states”—Hawaii and Colorado, for example. (Even people in states without restrictive abortion laws don’t always have easy access to abortion clinics.) TelAbortion obviously cannot expand into states where telemedicine abortion is illegal, but one workaround Chong is exploring is to introduce the program in neighboring states. “If we can get into a neighboring state, it’s possible for a woman in Texas, for example, to maybe cross the border into New Mexico,” Chong says. “She can have her consult there, and then pick up her package at a Fedex office that’s holding the package for her, or something like that.”