How to watch the UEFA Champions League final live on TNT without cable

The biggest game in European football is happening this weekend, and cord-cutters can stream all the action. At the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Liverpool will face off against Tottenham for the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, also known as UCL final. The match is scheduled to take place today (Saturday, June 1) at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) and will be broadcast for U.S. audiences on TNT.

If you’re looking to watch the game live without a cable subscription, you have a few options. You can watch the game on TNT’s website or via its mobile app on iOS or Android, but you’ll need a pay-TV login to access the feed. For viewers without a pay-TV login, your best bet is to sign up with a standalone streaming service. I’ve rounded up some good options below. Enjoy the game!