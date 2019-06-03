How to summon motivation when you feel like you don’t have any

When you feel a strong urge to procrastinate, grab a pen and paper. Write down one thing you could do today that would move the needle. Maybe it’s drafting a paragraph of your book proposal or making a chart for your investor deck. Now silence your phone and do that task. Commit fully–even if you have just 15 minutes.

Now, before this starts to feel like the world’s most obvious productivity hack, note that the results of this practice won’t emerge until the end of your day. That’s when you should spend another five minutes writing. Ask yourself: How did the task go? Why was it meaningful? Repeat this process tomorrow.

Motivation grows through action, and nothing is more motivating than progress. The first step of that is defining what it means to complete your day. It builds critical momentum.

But long-lasting motivation comes from seeing progress. I launched my company, JotForm, 13 years ago, and I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not wildly motivated. I don’t get up at the crack of dawn, I often dread my daily workouts, and I don’t read 100 books a year. I have, however, learned to apply a few simple principles to overcome resistance–and I’ve discovered that you don’t need superhuman motivation in order to succeed.

The power of progress

In a multiyear study, Harvard psychologist Teresa Amabile and her colleagues asked 238 creative professionals to keep a private electronic diary during a single work project. “We wanted to look at what makes people happy, motivated, productive, and creative at work,” Amabile said in a 99U presentation. At the end of each weekday, participants filled out an online diary describing one standout event associated with that project.

After combing through 12,000 entries, the research team learned that when people feel focused and engaged in their work, they’re more likely to be creative and productive. Amabile and her colleagues call this the “Inner Work Life Effect,” and they determined that it expands when we make progress in meaningful work, even if it’s just a small progress.

Progress proves that you don’t need motivation. Your energy and drive will vary from day to day, but you can accomplish big things by being consistent.