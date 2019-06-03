What leaders can learn about customer loyalty from the Boeing debacle

I fly a lot. Fortunately, I like flying. The idea that I can go halfway around the world from my home in Ottawa to, say, Kuala Lumpur, in less than a day is magical.

I’ve probably flown on every type of commercial aircraft ever made, but I’ve never really given much thought as to what company manufactured the plane I’m sitting in. To be honest, it has never been part of my travel decision-making process, at least until now.

Boeing continues to be in crisis

The airplane manufacturer, Boeing, is now in full crisis-management mode following the tragic loss of 346 lives in the crashes of two of their 737 Max airplanes–one in Indonesia and one in Ethiopia. The way they have publicly responded has only compounded their problems. As the New York Times reports, CEO Dennis Muilenburg only released a public statement a week after the crash in Ethiopia. It’s a lesson that everyone in leadership needs to pay attention to.

There used to be a time when apologizing for adverse events was the No. 1 no-no for organizations. The belief was that admitting fault at any level would open doors to all manner of unfavorable press and litigation. Company PR departments and lawyers would toil diligently to craft safe, noncommittal statements, and employees were instructed to refrain from off-the-cuff, unvetted remarks. This is the strategy that Boeing chose to embrace. Unfortunately, it is a strategy that has done the company far more harm than good.

The power of ownership, apologies, and transparency

History shows that companies successful in weathering similar storms have taken a decidedly different tact. In 2008, for example, Canadian packaged meat giant Maple Leaf Foods was facing a listeriosis contamination of its meat processing plants. More than 20 people died as a result of the outbreak, and there were many more who became ill. As soon as they identified the source, Maple Leaf responded immediately, voluntarily recalling over 200 foods made in the plant. As the terrible story began to unfold, the company opted for complete transparency and took full responsibility.

In a press release and a countrywide advertising campaign, CEO Michael McCain said, “Tragically, our products have been linked to illness and loss of life. To those people who are ill, and to the families who have lost loved ones, I offer my deepest and sincerest sympathies. Words cannot begin to express our sadness for their pain.” In subsequent interviews, he said, “There are two advisers I’ve paid no attention to. The first are the lawyers, and the second are the accountants.”

Being accountable is not a new approach. In 1982, when seven people died as a result of bottles of Tylenol that had been tampered with, parent company Johnson & Johnson immediately took the high road. The company recalled 31 million bottles of Tylenol capsules and offered free replacements to their customers, even though it was a deliberate poisoning on the part of an unrelated individual in Chicago.