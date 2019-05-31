If you want Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream to become a reality, do this right now

The FDA is holding its first public hearing on CBD to determine whether the THC-free cannabis derivative should be legalized for use. If they decide to make it legal, Ben & Jerry’s is ready.

The hippie ice cream kings announced today that they have CBD ice cream ready to roll out the moment the FDA makes it legal, using locally grown, sustainably sourced CBD, of course.

“We are committed to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it’s legalized at the federal level,” the company said.

Of course, as Mashable pointed out, unless their CBD ice cream contains “obscene” amounts of CBD, consumers probably won’t notice any of CBD’s purported chillaxing side effects, unless they pair it with legal weed or a healthy dose of the placebo effect. That’s because many of the over-the-counter CBD smoothie additives and latte supplements simply don’t have enough cannabinoids to be wildly effective.

Still, the self-described fans of all things “groovy” (see, for example, Dave Matthews Band Magic Brownies) aren’t alone in their desire to add a little CBD to their wares. A National Restaurant Association survey found that three in four chefs think CBD- and cannabis-infused food is the hottest trend in 2019, and the public seems to agree: Global consumer spending on cannabis, including CBD, is expected to reach $32 billion by 2022.

Ben & Jerry’s submitted a comment to the FDA and is encouraging fans to do the same. If you want CBD ice cream or lattes or seltzer to be legal for sale (or if you just want to be able to bring your doctor-recommended CBD oil across state lines and into the air) send the FDA a comment online through July 2. You can find the form at this link.