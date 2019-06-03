Ikea recreated the sets from The Simpsons and Friends, and they’re perfect

After 20 years of gags, The Simpsons living room is an icon. Its pumpkin couch, its lilac side table, and its sideways-hanging framed picture are seared into our retinas even when we blink. The same is true of the 1990s Manhattan dream apartment set of Friends, and the freaky, string light-draped den from Stranger Things.

Now, thanks to Ikea–in collaboration with the creative agency Publicis Spain–you can recreate those spaces on your own. In a new promotion, Ikea has lovingly recreated those famous TV living rooms out of Ikea staples and labeled their work.

It’s shocking how accurate the spaces look when translated from the screen to reality. Sure, some Ikea items were painted, but who woulda thunk that the Simpsons family sat on a $300 Knislinge couch? Or had a $10 Lattjo braided rug? Or an $18 Ekas lampshade?

The Friends room, too, is believably executed, and with a seemingly light touch in terms of furniture customization. The $30 Lack coffee table and $150 Remsta chair are both untouched. And as far as I’m concerned, Rachel and Ross were born on a $400 Ektorp sofa, with its rounded and draped slip cover look that was all the rage in the ’90s. (Then again, Ikea, maybe it’s time to rethink some of your couch designs for those of us who don’t want our butts to relive a 20-year-old sitcom while we’re already streaming it on Netflix?)

In any case, Ikea and Publicis have successfully produced the sort of viral content that even we can’t resist. And Ikea’s made a good point in the process: Its furniture really does seem to fit pretty much anywhere, at any time.