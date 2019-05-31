Social media pages for Dominican Republic resort vanish after woman claims violent attack

The social media accounts for an all-inclusive resort chain in the Dominican Republic have vanished after a woman’s Facebook post about an alleged attack in January at one of the properties went viral.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley of Wilmington, Delaware, shared a heartbreaking post yesterday in which she claimed she was forced into an unlocked maintenance room, brutally attacked, and left for dead while vacationing at the Majestic Elegance in Punta Cana. She further claims that her attacker was wearing a uniform with the resort logo on it.

After the story was widely covered in the media yesterday, the Majestic Resorts social media pages were flooded with angry comments, many wondering why the company had not responded to Lawrence-Daley’s story. (According to her post, the resort did not reimburse her for her vacation or pay her medical bills.)

As of this morning, Majestic’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts were all inactive, although it’s unclear if they were deleted permanently or just deactivated.

I reached out to the resort for comment and will update if I hear back.