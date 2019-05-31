Target recall: Retail giant’s iPhone Lightning cables can catch fire

Target has announced a major recall of its own-branded Lightning cables used with Apple’s iPhones and iPads. The company has issued a recall for 90,000 of its Heyday Lightning cables after it received 14 reports of the cables sparking, smoking, or catching fire.

In the recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, the CPSC said: “The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards.” Here’s what to look for to check if you’ve purchased a Heyday lighting cable from Target that’s being recalled:

The affected cable is the 3-foot Lightning USB charging cable.

The word “Heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector.

The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

The affected cable was available in all Target stores nationwide and on www.target.com from June 2018 through January 2019 and would have cost about $15.

If you have one of these cables, stop using it immediately and take it back to your local Target store for a full refund. To find out more information about the recall, consumers can contact Target at 1-800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily. They can also go online to www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, and then on “Electronics.”