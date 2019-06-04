These are 3 times when you need a financial therapist

According to a 2018 study conducted by Northwestern Mutual, 44% of respondents cited money as their main source of stress, ahead of relationships (25%) and work (10%). For couples, money is a common source of tension and in some cases, can lead to divorce. Common problems that couple face include insufficient finances, financial infidelity, or unequal earning power.

So it’s no surprise that financial health and mental health tend to be intertwined. As a result, when an individual has money problems that are rooted emotional issues (as is often the case), seeking help from a financial adviser might not be enough. A financial adviser can tell someone to cut back on their spending or come up with a plan to pay off their credit card debts, but they may not be equipped to help their clients make the behavioral changes that are necessary to establish good money habits.

Enter financial therapy, where professionals apply a therapy-based approach to money issues. Financial therapists aren’t there to give asset-allocation advice or recommend investment products, but they do work with people to tackle the emotional, psychological, and behavioral hurdles that get in the way of making sound financial decisions. Fast Company recently caught up with two financial therapists to talk about when it might make sense for you to go to see a financial therapist, rather than a financial adviser, when you want to get your finances in order.

When you don’t know your “money story” and how it affects your relationship with money

Everyone has their own money issues, says Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a Michigan-based financial therapist. “You can have a ton of money, you can have no money. At the end of the day, everyone has a relationship with money, and it has to be tended to the same way we [maintain] our physical and mental health.”

Nicolle Osequeda, a Chicago-based financial therapist, agrees. She says that money is not that different from other relationships that we have in our lives. “Early on, we receive messages from our family,” she says. “We have experiences that shape our values, the meaning we make of it in terms of spending and savings. That will influence our relationship with money.”

Osequeda says that because money is deeply tied to our sense of power and identity, no well-thought-out financial strategy is going to help an individual who doesn’t understand their relationship with money. What were the values instilled in them growing up? Did their parents use money as a way to show love, or did they grow up in a frugal household and were taught to be suspicious with people who have a lot of money? Someone can give you a plan, Osequeda says, but “there is a lot of emotional, historical value tied into money and our relationship with money, and we need to talk about those things before someone can make changes or follow a plan.“