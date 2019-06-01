It’s time to stop talking about politicians’ charisma

Likeability, relatability, humor, wit, charm, good looks, and a little disregard for convention have always helped candidates win elections. Policy positions, character, and experience in government help, too.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Research confirms that factors like a leaders’ appearance, race, and gender matter a lot for perceptions of charisma. Social scientists say men display more confidence in their leadership abilities, which reads as charisma. People view taller men as more charismatic than shorter men, and they do not view Asian men as being as charismatic as white men. And while psychologists do sometimes find that female leaders are perceived as more charismatic than their male counterparts, the measures of charisma researchers use gives a false impression because they track things like perceived emotional intelligence rather than perceived leadership ability or overall likability. Also, studies of women and charisma often compare female leaders to male leaders at the same level, which may indicate that women must display these traits to a greater extent than their male counterparts in order to succeed, not that women are more generally perceived to be more charismatic. Reevaluating magnetism’s importance In light of the uneven way that perceived charisma benefits leaders, the journalist Rebecca Traister writes, “It’s worth asking to what degree charisma, as we have defined it, is a masculine trait” and proposes that “We should reevaluate magnetism’s importance.” Elsewhere, Traister calls out the emphasis on electability, which is related to charisma, as “a purported science that is actually a tool to reinforce bias.” One could respond that following charisma makes sense. Since voters are more likely to be persuaded by a charismatic leader’s message, and persuasive abilities are an important aspect of effective communication, charismatic leadership is valuable.

advertisement

advertisement

Instead, charisma prompts people to focus on a candidate’s appearance or extraneous aspects of their personality rather than engaging in independent moral deliberation about the leaders’ qualifications or policy proposals. So even if Beto or Biden is the right man for the job, if a voter supports one of these candidates because they like the cut of his jib rather than the breadth of his policy vision, that voter is making a mistake as a citizen. This is because voters have civic duties to decide who they support based on the issues. As the philosopher Jason Brennan argues, if a person decides to vote, they have a duty to vote well. And while philosophers disagree about exactly what voting well means, they generally agree that it involves voting on the basis of reasons that indicate that a person will be a good leader. So when voters give their support based primarily on a candidate’s charisma, their support is not based on the relevant reasons. Worse, if a voter supports the wrong candidate, and chooses to support an immoral charismatic leader, then the decision to follow a charismatic and immoral leader is worse than the decision to support the wrong guy on the basis of the mistaken belief that his policy proposals are good. This is because people have duties to deliberate about the ethics of their choices when their choices involve the risk of immoral conduct, as philosophers such as Dan Moller and Alex Guerrero have argued. Since supporting an immoral leader is a moral mistake, voters have a duty to carefully deliberate about their choice rather than going with their guts and following charisma.

advertisement

Either way, citizens who end up supporting leaders on the basis of charisma choose recklessly without considering the reasons. And it not only may fail to serve their interests in the end, following on the basis of charisma can also harm other people. Voters are deciding for each other, and as the political philosopher Eric Beerbohm argues, choosing people who will act in our name. So even if individual votes are unlikely to be decisive, collectively, the stakes are high. In these cases, no matter how appealing a candidate seems, it’s always important to look carefully at the issues. Voting on the basis of charm and charisma alone isn’t worth the risk. Jessica Flanigan, is an associate professor of leadership studies and philosophy, politics, economics, and law at the University of Richmond. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.