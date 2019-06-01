Why the Moon landing matters, 50 years later

This summer, on July 20, we will mark the golden anniversary of the first-ever Moon landing, and we’ll do so at a moment for space exploration that may turn out to surpass the 1969 original.

The race to the Moon in the 1960s was a stunning achievement of technology, engineering, and politics–by some measures, one of the great achievements of human history. It changed the world we live in today, even if it didn’t inaugurate an era of routine space travel.

The space race this time aims to do just that, to lay the infrastructure for life in space, and for a zero-gravity economy. In many ways, it’s bigger than the first space race.

Among the world’s superpowers, there’s a renewed interest in space as the playing field for geopolitics. In January, the Chinese government’s ambitious space program landed a spaceship on the far side of the Moon, an unprecedented feat. In March, Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech announcing the United States’ determination to return astronauts to the Moon by 2024–giving NASA five years to do a second time what it took eight years to do the first time. (Nine months earlier, the Trump Administration first signaled its intention to create a sixth branch of the military, the Space Force, which was also unprecedented in that the world’s nations had agreed as early as 1958 that space should exclusively be a peaceful province.) India, soon to be the world’s fifth-largest economy, has a planned July launch of a lunar craft that would explore the Moon’s South Pole and make it just the fourth country to “soft land” on the Moon’s surface.

Even more compelling are the companies driving to create modern space transportation at one-tenth what it costs to get into space now. Most prominent are Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, both of which are creating rockets that work more like a passenger jet than an Apollo Saturn V, and they’re winning contracts from NASA and from private companies because their rockets work. Just a few weeks ago, Bezos unveiled a Blue Origin lunar lander, as well as his utopian vision for space colonies that could house up to one trillion people. Even if one is skeptical of interplanetary living, if Bezos and Musk succeed in changing the economics and pace of space travel, it will unleash a “zero gravity economy” akin to how high-speed internet and smartphones unleashed a mobile economy we never could have imagined.

As we approach the anniversary of the first Moon landing, what’s remarkable is how much we’ve forgotten about the effort. As a society, we know that in 1961 President John F. Kennedy set forth the audacious goal of getting to the Moon by the end of the decade, and we know that Neil Armstrong was the first person to set foot on the lunar surface in July 1969.

What we’ve lost is everything in between, the fascinating details of the effort that took us from dream to reality. Did you know that we knew so little about space at the time of Kennedy’s speech that we didn’t know for sure if our brains would work in space?