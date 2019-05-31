This is why data is now more essential than ever in HR

If you were writing a book on modern HR, people analytics–the practice of using insights from employee data to support decision-making–would be a foundational chapter. Or likely several of them. The rise of analytics in HR and the impact it has on driving organizational strategy means it’s now essential for best-in-class HR teams.

The perceived complexity around data and analytics makes it feel like a barrier for some HR teams. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Everyone started somewhere–even talent teams at the leading edge of the field now use predictive analytics to address turnover before it happens.

It’s more than just data–it’s insight. These new analytics capabilities are allowing HR teams to extract deep insight into the organizational health of their businesses, enabling them to be much more proactive with programs and support.

This exponential growth in both demand and supply should not be seen as a surprise to anyone following the recent evolution of the field. People analytics offers enormous potential to organizations to drive business strategy, improve performance, and personalize and enhance the employee experience.

HR gets an analytical track

While the adoption of people analytics has been rising steadily for a number of years, the rate of growth has surged in the past 18 months. The Corporate Research Forum’s 2017 Strategic Workforce Analytics research found that 69% of organizations with 10,000 employees or more now have an entire team devoted to this work.

A recent study by Visier reported that advanced organizations with a high level of people analytics process maturity financially outperform their peers. This proven business impact is a good indicator that companies will continue to invest in this practice.

As the demand increases for people analytics, so do opportunities. There has been a swell of talent entering the field over the past several years. According to a study by LinkedIn, there has been a threefold increase since 2013 in the number of HR professionals in North America who list analytics skills in their profiles. People analytics was also the most in-demand skill HR professionals wanted to learn in 2019, according to the report by myHRfuture on HR Skills for the Future.