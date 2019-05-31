Ask yourself these questions to love your (boring) job a little bit more

There’s a famous saying–If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. While this kind of thinking can be inspirational, it is also unrealistic. There’s the fact that your passion might not pay enough to cover your living expenses, or at all. Also, it’s extraordinarily rare to find a job you love 100% of the time.

Unless you are in a tiny minority of people, there will always be things that you don’t love about your work. You may enjoy the travel your job requires, but you hate tracking your expenses. You might like the challenge of working with customers but feel drained by the wining and dining. You may enjoy designing new solutions for your clients, but the processes of billing and invoicing aggravate you.

The trick to loving what you do is all about proportions. How do you find work that includes more of what you love to do and less of what you don’t?

Consider two elements of your work: First, there are things you love to do. Second, there are things you have to do. You can visualize these on a two-by-two diagram. Finding work that is the best fit for you involves having as much overlap as possible between what you love to do and what you must do. It also involves finding work that includes as little as possible of the things you don’t enjoy.

Every job will have tasks that you love and tasks that you hate. So here are a few questions to ask yourself to make your tedious job a little bit more exciting.

What is core to this job?

Consider what’s core to the job versus what’s peripheral. For example, working with numbers might be core to a financial role. Another role may be fundamentally about research but requires you to put together an annual budget.

If what you don’t love is core to the role, it might be time to consider a change. But if what you don’t love is just an additional part of the duties, it may be something you’ll need to learn to live with.