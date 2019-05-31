Technology isn’t going to save your company culture

These days, it seems like there is a tech solution for everything. Want to get rid of bias in your interview process? Some platforms do that for you . Hoping to weed out bad behavior and harassment in your company? There’s an app for that . But introducing large-scale technology solutions can end up magnifying your company’s cultural problems, especially if you do it haphazardly.

As a new generation has entered the workplace, companies feel the need to adapt to multiple generations working together, seemingly with varying levels of technical literacy. At the same time, the demands on enterprise tools have changed. The apps and services that employees use in their personal lives have raised the bar for how powerful and easy they expect their tools in the workplace to be.

On the surface, this seems like a technology problem. But if you look closer, you’ll realize that the underlying issues are soft and squishy human ones. If you ignore the root and go straight to implement tech solutions, you’re risking a cascade of unintended and undesirable consequences. Here’s an example.

A tool for collaboration can end up pitting employees against each other

A well-known international consumer goods company (who shall remain nameless) once rolled out an internal social networking tool for its salesforce to share tips, techniques, and “best practice” in the field. While working with this company, we heard from staff that the social network had become something very different than was intended. “It is a place to brag,” several salespeople said. “It certainly isn’t a place to ask questions.”

Salespeople didn’t provide a thought-out explanation of how they’d achieve their result. Instead, they took photos to “prove” how much work they had done. Not only was this content unhelpful, but its braggart-like nature also made participation repellent to many. But people felt like they were obliged to post updates.

“My manager says I should post more, it makes me more visible,” one salesperson said. Indeed, we heard that managers have looked at the volume of activity as a way to gauge who they should promote.

From the other side, we heard one manager tell a story of how hurt one of his team members was when he hadn’t liked his updates. Since then, the manager had set up a recurring daily reminder to like all his team’s posts. Most worryingly, we heard that the unhelpful bragging was spreading to other channels of communication in the business, including personal ones like WhatsApp.