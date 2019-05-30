Russia! Russia! Russia! Dictionary.com explains Trump’s palilogy

This morning, the Tweeter in Chief of the United States issued a bite-size missive on the “Witch Hunt Hoax,” which he believes was orchestrated by angry Democrats who are bitter that they lost the White House (even though the U.S. intelligence agencies found that Russia was behind the 2016 election interference). To illustrate his point, Trump wrote, “Russia, Russia, Russia!” before seeming to admit that Russia helped him get elected. (He later said Russia didn’t help him get elected, so do with that what you will.)

Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist. So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Soon after, dictionary.com logged on to explain Trump’s triple-word choice. As it turns out, it’s an example of a technique called “palilogy,” which is where a word is repeated a few times for emphasis.

To illustrate the method, dictionary.com used a classic clip from The Brady Bunch in which poor, overlooked middle-child Jan Brady whined that everyone in her blended family cared more about her older sister, Marcia, than about her. And if you didn’t read Trump’s tweet in Jan Brady’s voice, then you have watched far, far, far less television than necessary to survive in the current news cycle.