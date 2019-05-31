Ikea is getting into fashion again

After releasing a $25 hoodie in 2018 , Ikea is returning to fashion with a new limited-edition collection called Annanstans.

The collection is a collaboration between Swedish fashion designer Martin Bergström, Ikea, and artisans from four socially conscious manufacturing companies in India, Romania, and Thailand.

According to Ikea, the collection exists to both dress you and create good quality, non-exploitative jobs in those three countries. “Annanstans” is a Swedish word that means “elsewhere,” and it’s meant to conjure up the idea of international connection.

The collection features a $30 scarf made of sheer, 100% cotton fabric available in two different print designs. There’s also a caftan, a type of robe that has been used by all kinds of cultures since ancient Mesopotamia and is usually made of wool, cashmere, silk, or cotton. Ikea’s version is more a $30 long shirt with a V-neck front and round neck on the back made of 100% sheer cotton. An $18 100% cotton tote bag, made in India by artisans, has a print designed by Bergström.

Annanstans additionally has some non-fashion items, such as woven baskets made from banana fiber–which go for $20 and $30 depending on the size.

Will we see even more fashion at Ikea? The company has extended its catalog into non-furniture categories, from high-tech smart electronics to gardening. I wouldn’t be surprised if clothing became as much a staple at Ikea as the meatball.