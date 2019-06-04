How 13 of the Most Creative People in Business stay creative in their work

It’s a mean feat to keep the creative juices flowing. Even the most successful people still have to work at it. “As a writer, it’s basically job one,” says Vince Gilligan , the creator, director, and head writer of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

“It’s pretty much baked into the position,” says fellow showrunner Graham Yost (Justified, The Americans).

On the 10th anniversary of Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business, we asked some of the list’s notable alumni how they keep the ideas coming.

Sometimes it simply about making the space, when work days are overwhelmed with meetings and other scheduled appointments. “If you pack your calendar every day or remain in the exact same environment, that can short-circuit the creative process,” says Ben Horowitz, founding partner at venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz.

“You have to find time for inspiration, and to unconsciously dwell,” agrees Denise Garner, chief innovation officer at The Clorox Company. “That’s when creativity emerges for me.”

Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal, a luxury goods consignment company that’s now worth $500 million, takes the time to explore art fairs and fashion shows and go to the theater. Audrey Gelman, cofounder and CEO of The Wing, a women’s coworking space and social club, mines magazines, ads, and photos–both digital and print–and surfs sites such as Pinterest.

Often, inspiration comes from personal interactions. Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, says that she often learns as much from the four-star generals she meets at the U.S. Air Force Academy as she does from Girl Scout Daisies. “Because so many of the people I meet are united around making the world a better place, I get to bring the different strands of thought together,” she says. “To me, that’s where creativity comes from.”