Kids on tech addiction: “I learned it from you, Dad!”

Common Sense Media released its latest report on teens, parents, and technology, and it’s really eye-opening—and not just because apparently no one gets any sleep when tech is around.

The statistic that stuck out to me is that 38% of teens feel like their parent is addicted to their mobile device, which marks a 10-point increase since 2016. It’s not just teens tsk-tsking over their parents’ phone use, though. The number of parents who think their child is addicted to their phones has remained constant at around 61% today versus 59% in 2016. But teens can’t shoulder the entire blame for this, because if they put their phones down, how else would they keep up with the latest chapter in the Tati Westbrook and James Charles saga?

When it comes to being self-aware, 45% of parents feel personally addicted to their mobile device, an 18-point increase since 2016, while 39% of teens feel addicted themselves, an 11-point decline since 2016.

Not to add to parental guilt, but those precious children who believe their parent is addicted to their phone are 18 points more likely to believe that their parents’ behavior has hurt their relationship. The blame train moves both ways, though, and parents who believe their child is addicted to their device are 31 points more likely to believe that their child’s behavior has hurt their relationship.

The entire study is worth a gander, but the tl;dr of it all is that we should all be carrying wallet-size portraits of our iPhones in our bags, because they are clearly the most important thing in our lives.