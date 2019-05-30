Why The North Face manipulating Wikipedia confirms our darkest fears of advertising

We live in a commercial culture. Brands we love, brands we hate, brands we don’t care at all about are constantly flooding us with ads–tens of thousands everyday, hitting our eyeballs on screens, billboards, podcasts–just grasping to gain a millisecond of our attention in the hopes of reaching the promised land of purchase intent. Sometimes it works (see: Nike, Colin Kaepernick ). Sometimes, not so much (see: Pepsi, Kendall Jenner ).

The competition for our addled attention has become so intense that brands have continued to push the boundaries of where and how they reach us. This has also led to an epidemic of “earned media” strategies, which is when a brand tries to come up with an idea so cool, so epic, so unique, that it will gain attention just by the nature of its execution and get covered by the media (for free!), saving millions in ad budget costs while impressing us with sheer creativity. Think State Street’s Fearless Girl in 2017. Or 2018’s IHOP IHOb stunt (and the less inspired 2019 sequel).

But that can backfire, too, as we’ve seen this week when The North Face and its Brazilian agency Leo Burnett Tailor Made boasted about how the brand evaded Wikipedia editors to slyly embed the outdoor apparel giant’s products in high-traffic tourism pages for sites like Peru’s Huayna Picchu, Brazil’s Guarita State Park, and Scotland’s Isle of Skye.

The response was . . . not what the brand expected. After AdAge published a story on the effort, Wikipedia immediately called out The North Face in a Twitter thread, accusing the brand of lying about collaborating with the platform.

The video was later published by @AdAge, which said that the agency's "biggest obstacle" was in manipulating the site "without attracting attention [from] Wikipedia moderators." 3/ https://t.co/YQufk392YT — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) May 29, 2019

Before the backlash, Fabricio Luzzi, The North Face’s CEO in Brazil, said in a statement, “With the ‘Top of Images’ project, we achieved our positioning and placed our products in a fully contextualized manner as items that go hand in hand with these destinations, which was a total innovation.”

No, it was a total fuck-up. The Brazilian arm of the outdoor brand has since apologized, but no word from its U.S. parent, despite the story being covered globally. Overall, The North Face is actually a pretty optimistic, creative, and do-good brand. It teams with legendary photographers and athletes, like Oscar winner (and 2019 Fast Company Most Creative People honoree) Jimmy Chin and Free Solo star Alex Honnold. It lobbies to protect outdoor spaces and public lands.