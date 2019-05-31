Using this method could cut your email time in half

Feel like your inbox is always full? You’re not alone; 70% of people have more than 1,000 emails in their inbox, and 76% of people never empty their inbox, according to research by corporate productivity consultants Double Gemini .

Email can feel like a necessary evil, but it doesn’t have to consume so much time. Your email habits and lack of a good system could be slowing you down considerably, says Prasanth Nair, Double Gemini CEO.

Nair used to struggle with email and tried several systems to simplify the process, including David Allen’s Getting Things Done (GTD). Nothing helped.

“The [GTD] two-minute rule fragmented my time and some folders got overloaded with emails,” he recalls. “It required too much effort, and gave me anxiety.”

While processing emails one day, Nair had a light-bulb moment: Emails aren’t messages, they’re actions. And an inbox isn’t good at sorting and prioritizing them.

By default, inboxes prioritize emails by date. Even if you flag messages that you deem important, pulling them to the top of your inbox, new messages will be listed below, some of which could be important, too. It’s difficult to quickly know and handle what’s most urgent and important.

With the idea that messages are actions, Nair set up folders to organize them based on action type, a process he later named the Stack Method.