What mapping every nonprofit in the U.S. tells us about the state of the industry

In terms of the sheer number of organizations tackling the problem, the West Coast is a hub for nonprofits interested in youth character development, organizations that offer a safe space for kids to spend time and activities that improve their body, mind, and value systems. In California and Washington, for instance, there are more groups tackling that issue than any other, even pressing local issues like hunger or affordable housing.

But take into account the average funding per organization and the real hub for that slice of the nonprofit sector might be the Midwest. It’s there—in places like Idaho, Nebraska, and Oklahoma—that groups receive the most money to do their work.

That’s according new maps developed by Civis Analytics, a data science and visualization firm that recently analyzed public tax filings within the sector to spot hidden trends for Fast Company. To do it, Civis worked with the IRS and Amazon Web Services to secure and review the public tax filings of 353,000 nonprofits.

Civis used a machine learning method called topic modeling to divide groups into one of 15 different topic areas based on what words they used in their mission statements (only groups that filed a Form 990 or annual disclosure with both in-depth financial information and a formal mission statement in 2017 were considered.) The company then organized the results to rank which subjects were the most popular by state (and within the top 10 large cities), as well as which subjects gained the most average funding per group. It also traced where the top five funders per category were located.

Roughly 1.4 million nonprofits operate in America, accounting for roughly 10% of all jobs in the private sector. Civis’s map provides a general overview for what kind of work is being prioritized in different places, so that experts can start figuring out why some trends are happening and start asking questions about group effectiveness.

“The nonprofit sector in the United States is huge,” says Scarlett Swerdlow, the director of applied data science at Civis. “This is a way for us go deeper and understand the needs that the nonprofit sector is serving and which organizations are receiving the most support and funding to do that work.”

Other hot spots for youth development include Arizona and Minnesota. The sector in Wisconsin, Maryland, Virginia, and Mississippi is focused most strongly on economic development. In Louisiana and Indiana, the priority is affordable housing. At the same time, much of the rest of the country is most commonly funding work with vulnerable populations, a catchall term that, according to Civis’s definition, includes “providing services to populations that might otherwise fall through the cracks” like children, people with developmental disabilities, and seniors with long-term needs.