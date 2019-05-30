This is how you train your brain to be more creative

There is an entire generation of people who grew up believing they aren’t creative because someone in high school told them they weren’t good at art. Until recently, the standard definition of “creativity” was narrow. You were either creative or you weren’t.

The perception was that “creative people” were those who were artistic–or more precisely–good at drawing. Unsurprisingly, like many others, I wrote myself off as “not creative.” I focused on science and told myself it was natural to fall into one of two camps: logic and science, or creativity and the arts. I felt that the education system–often coupled with parental expectation–encouraged people to place themselves in one category or the other. But this isn’t how creativity works, and this kind of thinking is the reason why you might have trouble tapping into the creative parts of your brain.

Your thoughts influence your action

You might be wondering, what do your thoughts about creativity have to do with whether or not you’re creative? The short answer, a lot. Think about a comfortable home, a kind family, a successful business, or a welcoming atmosphere. People create those things, often not by accident. Somewhere along the line, they put their minds to it and decided to make it happen. They might run into doubt from time to time, but deep down inside, they know that it’s something they can do.

When I began my training in psychiatric medicine, and neuroscience, I heard a lot of talk around brain lateralization. It’s the idea that people have a “left-brain” or a “right-brain” personality, and it’s a popular idea that refuses to die. The concept is based on research conducted in the 1960s. Researchers studied the brains of people with epilepsy whose hemispheres had been surgically severed. These individuals had the thick bundle of fibers connecting the brain’s hemispheres cut as a last resort. In these studies, researchers were able to present stimuli to one hemisphere at a time and observe contrasting processing styles. They found that the right hemisphere was important for emotional processing, and the left hemisphere governed language and rational thought.

At first glance, these findings seemed to back up the binary “creative or not” thinking. But the “division” was one that had been created somewhat artificially. When it became possible to look at healthy, connected brains engaged in creative thought (from the 1991 onward fMRI scanning), a far less simplistic picture emerged. It turns out the “bridge” between the hemispheres, the corpus callosum, was the key to creative thought.

The changing definition of creativity

Since the early 1990s, we’ve come to develop a more thorough and accurate understanding of what a brain engaged in creative thought “looks like.” The key, it seems, is integration: the firing of strong, lateral networks, connecting a diverse range of brain pathways in both hemispheres.

An international team of researchers led by Professor Roger Beaty at Penn State identified a pattern of brain connectivity that is associated with idea generation. In their 2014 study, researchers put people in a brain scanner and asked them to come up with new uses for everyday objects such as a sock, soap, or chewing gum wrapper. Some people stuck to every day, common uses, and found it hard to filter these out. As a result, they were likely to answer with obvious examples, such as covering feet and blowing bubbles. Highly original thinkers, in contrast, showed robust connectivity between three networks of the brain (mind wandering, focused thinking, and selective attention). They came up with more varied and creative suggestions, such as a water filtration system, a seal for envelopes, and an antenna wire.