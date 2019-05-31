Opting out of black trauma: Why I couldn’t finish When They See Us

Netflix’s mini-series When They See Us opens with a group of young black and brown boys ambling toward Central Park for a night out. Things take a turn when the police descend on the scene after getting reports that some kids were causing trouble in the park. Everyone scatters. Some make it out, others are violently apprehended. One kid in particular is pinned down and punched out by a cop.

That was where I first had to press pause.

When I was assigned to cover Ava DuVernay’s retelling of the infamous Central Park Five case, I initially thought I would try for an interview with the cast, cinematographer Bradford Young, or the director herself on what they learned about bringing such a controversial, painful, and still relevant case to life. But it was nearly impossible to appreciate the cinematic storytelling or the acting when it took me more than four hours to finish the first episode, which has a runtime of just 64 minutes. I was already familiar with the story of the five black and brown teenagers who were wrongfully convicted for a rape they didn’t commit in 1989 and spent many years in prison before being exonerated in 2014. And I knew that if there’s anyone who can be trusted with telling a version of the events in a meaningful way, it’s DuVernay, who has herself encouraged viewers to watch at “their own pace.”

“I think it really is going to depend on where you are politically and culturally,” she told the AP. “For some people this is all going to be new, like, ‘Wait, what?’ And for other people it’s deeply felt because they’ve experienced it in their lives as people of color or people who faced injustice.”

I definitely fall into the latter category. There I was on my couch, pausing every 15 minutes to work on whatever else I had on deck, watch mindless videos on YouTube, or just do anything but look at When They See Us. It’s a dilemma I’ve often heard and talked about myself with black people: How do you deal with black trauma as entertainment?

I’ve certainly seen my fair share of true and horrifying moments in black history spun into TV shows and films: Fruitvale Station, 12 Years a Slave, Detroit–the list is long and I’ve seen them all. I felt exactly what you’re supposed to feel: infuriated, frustrated, and sometimes even just a touch hopeful that a change will maybe, possibly, finally come. But with When They See Us, I hit a wall–a wall so thick that I reached out to a psychologist to help me make sense of why a skillfully executed and fast-paced court drama felt like such a slog.

“My first question to you is, why should this be easy to watch?” said Monnica Williams, a psychologist who specializes in black mental health. “These are human beings who have had their lives destroyed for something they didn’t do, at the hands of people that we all pay through our tax money to protect us. So really I think it’s normal and natural and healthy even to be very disturbed by this.”