Watch live: Robert Mueller gives first public statement about Russian Interference

This morning, special counsel Robert Mueller made the announcement that he plans to give a public statement regarding his Russia investigation. It’s unclear exactly what he’s going to say, but a rapt nation will surely watch. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. ET this morning.

Mueller was at the helm of an almost two-year investigation looking into Russian meddling related to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He finished his report last month, and a heavily redacted version was released to the public. Since then, questions have surfaced about whether key findings have been covered up by people in Washington trying to protect President Trump.

He has yet to make a public comment about his investigation or the political response to it. Now we’ll finally have the chance to hear what he has to say.

Most major news organizations will be covering the event live this morning. Below is PBS’s livestream, which will begin at 11 a.m. Who knows what new revelations about Trump will come to light.