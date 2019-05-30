The 30-second trick that can make anyone more creative

If you’re designing a new product or marketing campaign, what’s the better source of creativity: Your brain or your heart? That’s a question posed by the University of Connecticut and the University of Illinois in a new study published in the Journal of Consumer Research.

Their conclusion? It’s your heart. It’s more important to think about how your audience or users feel than how they might act. And once you know that, you can actually change your own thinking to be more creative.

“A lot of people are told to be very objective. ‘You’re a professional. Think about this in an objective way. Don’t get caught up in emotions,'” says Kelly Herd, marketing professor at the University of Connecticut. “But what we find is that [the empathetic] process actually leads to more creativity.”

Over a series of five separate trials, Herd and the research team asked everyday people to conceptualize new products, like toys for children, grocery carts for the elderly, and new flavors of potato chips for pregnant women. Crucially, half of participants were instructed to think about these problems cognitively–to consider logical solutions. The other half of participants were instructed to close their eyes for 30 seconds and empathize with the end user, to try to feel what they were going through, before beginning the design.

Across trials and tasks, the empathetic designers were found to be measurably the most creative (the results were judged by various independent panels), and crucially, their ideas were no less practical than the logical group. In other words, their creative ideas didn’t come at the expense of realism.

For instance, when prompted to come up with potato chip flavors for pregnant women, the cognitive thinkers came up with flavors like “salt” and “BBQ.” But the empathetic thinkers thought up with flavors like pickles and ice cream, sushi with wasabi, and something called “margarita for mom.” Sushi and margaritas are not just surprising choices, they’re both foods that most pregnant women abstain from for nine months.

But why is empathy such an effective creative tool? Is it that when you begin to think about someone’s feelings you just care about them more and work harder? No, says Herd. In fact, the study controlled for that possibility.