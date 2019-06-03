Fred Armisen shares two pieces of advice for creative-minded new grads (and one of them is actually serious)

Saturday Night Live and Portlandia veteran Fred Armisen is also a member of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business community, for his work promoting Latino comedians and writers. On the 10th anniversary of the 100 Most Creative People in Business list, we caught up with Armisen and learned what he thinks is most vital to succeeding in a creative field today.

Fast Company: What is your current job title?

Fred Armisen: Comedian/Shipping.

FC: How do you ensure creativity fits into your current role?

FA: I give myself room to not be creative. This way, there’s not too much pressure to come up with an idea. Perfunctory is okay sometimes.

FC: What advice do you have for creative-minded new graduates as they embark on their careers?

FA: Save every single electronic device you buy. Then, in 20 years, you can take it out of a storage container, bring them to a party and say, “Oh my god, look what I still have!”