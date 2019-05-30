Rocketman settles it. Hollywood needs to burn down the traditional rock biopic

Stop me if you’ve seen this movie before. An awkward kid from the block, misunderstood by his working-class family, discovers music at a young age, signs a record deal, sells a million albums, lets success go to his head, descends into a haze of sex and drugs, and collapses under the immense pressures of fame and fortune.

Wasn’t that Gary Busey as Buddy Holly? Or maybe Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison?

No, this time it’s Taron Egerton as Reginald Dwight, aka Elton John, the British music prodigy whose mix of songwriting prowess and unique showmanship propelled him to become the best-selling music artist of the 1970s. Rocketman, which opens in wide release today, is Hollywood’s latest attempt to inject life into that most predictable of genres, the rock ‘n’ roll biopic. It’s only half successful. Director Dexter Fletcher (who took over helming Bohemian Rhapsody when Bryan Singer was fired) gives us a dazzling mix of fantasy sequences and compelling performances, but the movie stumbles with awkward transitions between its realism and hyperrealism.

That’s because Rocketman is really two movies. The first is an enjoyable jukebox musical, with elaborate dance numbers and fanciful interpretations of Elton John’s repertoire. And, yes, to watch this movie is to be reminded of the tremendous output from John and lyricist Bernie Taupin during this time period. (Oh that’s right, they wrote that one, too!) In one sequence, an elegantly choreographed pub brawl transitions into a rousing dance party at a street fair, all set to “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.” In another scene, Taupin (an amazing Jamie Bell) leaps up in the middle of a restaurant and bursts into a somber rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” a declaration that he needs a break from the unhealthy trappings of rock ‘n’ roll life.

I would’ve liked to have seen more of that movie. The dance numbers are fresh, and the heightened colors of the fantasy sequences remind you of what a rock biopic can do when it casts off the shackles of convention and dares to try something different.

The problem is the other Rocketman, the one that strives for realism, which doubles down on all the rock-biopic clichés we’ve seen so many times before. Mountains of cocaine? Check. Montage of press clippings culminating with a closeup of the Billboard charts? Check. Skeevy record-producer types who take advantage of our delicate tortured artist? Yup, they’re here. Rocketman even has a drawn-out closeup shot of a gold record, in case you’d forgotten it was a movie about the destructive forces of the music business.

And, sure, it’s Elton John this time–not Freddie Mercury or Ray Charles or Johnny Cash or Mötley Crüe–but all these stories fall into the same traps by design. Fletcher may have set out to make an unconventional version of events, but he seems to have forgotten that the story arc for every rock biopic is virtually identical. And so whenever Rocketman veers away from fantasy, it ends up feeling entirely familiar, something Elton John in the 1970s certainly was not.