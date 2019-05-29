Here’s everything you need to know about the new Pokémon Sleep game

In 2016, the Pokémon Company revolutionized the mobile gaming world by launching Pokémon Go. Go essentially turned walking into a game, forcing players out into the real world if they wanted to catch augmented reality Pokémon critters.

Now the Pokémon Company has announced a new game set to debut in 2020 that will take another aspect of real life and gamify it: Yes, I’m talking about sleeping. Here’s what we know:

The game, called Pokémon Sleep, is currently in development and will launch sometime in 2020.

It’s not clear what the gameplay will be like exactly, however, information about how long the player slept and when they wake up will effect the gameplay.

The game’s official description reads: “Pokémon Sleep aims to turn sleeping into entertainment by having a player’s time spent sleeping, and the time they wake up, effect the gameplay.”

Announcing the game at an event in Tokyo, Tsunekazu Ishihara, chief executive of the Pokémon Company, said: “We want to turn sleep into entertainment.”

Announcing the game, the exec joked, “Several Snorlax were consulted on this.” If you get the joke, then you’re obviously in the game’s target market.

The game will be used with a new hardware peripheral called the Pokémon Go Plus + (pronounced “plus plus”). Users will put the device next to their pillow at night.

The Pokémon Go Plus + will feature an accelerometer that can track your sleep patterns and beam that data to the Pokémon Sleep game on your phone via Bluetooth.

Essentially, the Pokémon Go Plus + is an updated version of the Pokémon Go Plus with added sleep tracking abilities (hence the additional “+”).

And that’s as much as the Pokémon Company is revealing about Pokémon Sleep right now. They say that more news about Sleep‘s actual gameplay will be coming in the future.

