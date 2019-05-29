Are investors willing to pay a “greenium” for sustainable stocks?

“Green” investing is a big business. Virtually every brokerage firm offers a slew of financial products aimed at environmental improvement–green mutual funds, green stocks, green bonds, and green exchange-traded funds.

Morningstar, the investment research firm, identified a record 351 “sustainable” stock and bond funds in 2018, a 50% jump from the year before. Those funds managed $161 billion in assets. (Editor’s note: Morningstar founder Joe Mansueto owns Fast Company.)

But while it’s clear that there is a growing appetite among investors to go green, a rigorous new study finds that people aren’t willing to pay a premium–or “greenium”–just for the satisfaction of doing so.

The new study, by David Larcker and Edward Watts at Stanford Graduate School of Business, finds that municipal bond investors demanded exactly the same returns for green municipal bonds as for virtually identical non-green bonds issued on the same day by the same municipality.

In fact, the study shows it costs more for cities and towns to sell green bonds than to sell ordinary bonds for highways or bridges.

“There’s a lot of hype and rhetoric, but there’s a big underlying controversy about whether investors would accept a lower return for green investments,” says Larcker, a professor of accounting and director of the Corporate Governance Research Initiative right at Stanford GSB. “At least for local governments in the bond market, there is no benefit to being green. In fact, it’s the opposite.”

Hunting for the elusive greenium

Until now, Larcker says, it’s been difficult to accurately measure greeniums because it’s been almost impossible to isolate the green factor when accounting for price differences between similar investments.