Apple revives the iPod Touch–here’s what it comes with

Apple has added a seventh generation iPod Touch, upgrading the processor for the first time since 2015.

The new iPod Touch has an A10 Fusion chip, which debuted a few years ago in the iPhone 7, allowing the portable media player to handle group FaceTime calls and augmented reality applications. For games, it’s also three times faster than the previous iPod Touch.

The base model still costs $199 and includes 32 GB of storage, and a 128 GB option remains available for $299. But now there’s also a 256 GB option for $399.

The iPod Touch is the last iPod standing, with Apple having discontinued the Nano and Shuffle in 2017, and its lack of a menu button on Apple’s website shows how unimportant it’s become in an age of ubiquitous iPhones.

Still, its starting price is cheaper than any iPad or iPhone, so it fills a small role as a relatively inexpensive gateway to the Apple ecosystem.