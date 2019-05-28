MacKenzie Bezos joins the Giving Pledge. Still no sign of Jeff

Newly separated billionaire Mackenzie Bezos is joining the list of more than 200 wealthy humanitarians who have pledged to give away at least half of their wealth to charitable causes.

The so-called Giving Pledge, founded nine years ago by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, is an international, multi-generational philanthropy effort spanning more than 20 countries and counting. Its 204 signatories—ranging in age from 33 to 95—read like a who’s who of global elite, including tech titans such as Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, media moguls like Michael Bloomberg and Ted Turner, and financiers like Ron Perelman.

One name not on the list? Mackenzie Bezos’s ex-husband, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Jeff Bezos, who topped the list of the world’s richest people earlier this year, has often been called out for the relatively small amount he gives to charitable causes in comparison to his plutocratic counterparts. While he has announced some philanthropic projects over the last year, we can’t count him among the Giving Pledge signers yet.

As for Mackenzie Bezos, she became one of the world’s richest people herself after her recent divorce settlement, in which she received about $35 billion in Amazon stock. She joins more than two dozen signatories who added their names to the Giving Pledge this week.

You can check out the full list of new names here.