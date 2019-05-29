This $150 console could shake up the $135 billion video game industry

Microsoft and Google are promising to stream vast, high-resolution games to smartphones in a race to become the Netflix of gaming. Sony recently teased a Playstation 5 that can illuminate 3D objects just as they are in Pixar films. Nintendo’s Switch has become the top selling console with clever touchscreen hardware that works with a TV or without. And Oculus just built the first perfect VR system , no giant PC required.

But the hottest, most viral game console of the moment is none of these things. It’s the Playdate, a 3-inch by 3-inch, dark canary yellow square. Expected next year for $150, the Playdate has a 1-bit black and white screen. It has a four-direction pad and just two buttons, much like an old NES controller. And it has a crank. The crank doesn’t charge the device like an emergency radio; it’s just a zany control scheme that’s supposed to be fun.

Playdate is just the sort of off-center hardware project that could only be born from independent companies instead of the tech titans controlling the $135 billion video game industry. It’s almost designed from the ground up to be a cult product. Indie games. Indie hardware. Controls that can’t possibly work on other platforms. What vinyl is to music in 2019, Playdate is to game consoles.

The Playdate was born as a passion side project inside Panic, a software development studio best known for its critically acclaimed indie game Firewatch. As far back as 2015, the company pieced together a prototype for Playdate and began working on its own OS. But what it had built looked like a homemade Gameboy, with some cobbled together 3-D printed controls and circuits. It was nothing particularly special.

Panic began talking to the high design synth developer Teenage Engineering, known for highly polished electronic music instruments like the OP1, about getting involved in some sort of hardware project–maybe not even a gaming hardware project–in 2011. Into 2015, that project solidified as a game console. “At the time we approached them, we had a rough idea that we wanted at least the ‘standard’ controls: a D-pad and two buttons,” says Greg Maletic, director of special projects at Panic and lead on Playdate. “It was Teenage Engineering’s idea to add a crank into the mix, which we immediately seized on as possessing just the perfect amount of cleverness and weirdness we were looking for. We knew not every game would need the crank, but the ones that did… wow, that would add an extra level of fun. … It looked beautiful and desirable and we knew that we wanted one, even if we weren’t certain anybody else would.”

The hardware is still only a prototype, but like all of Teenage Engineering’s products, it looks like an anachronism: like a gadget from the future where smartphones never took over. The gloss of the device creates an irresistible, optimistic frame around the black and white screen. The screen, despite being low in resolution and lacking color, is still supposed to create an intriguing, high-contrast effect.

“[It’s] sharp. Reflective. High resolution, almost like an e-reader, but with a much higher frame rate than an e-reader,” says Maletic. “To be clear, we’re not trying to paper over its limitations. Like we say on our web site, it isn’t back-lit, and it is, unquestionably, black-and-white only. But it does deliver an experience unlike anything else on the market. It’s a different kind of aesthetic.”