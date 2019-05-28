advertisement
  9:41 am

Dramatic videos show Dallas landmark Ambassador Hotel destroyed by fire

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The oldest historic hotel structure in Dallas was destroyed last night by a devastating fire in the city’s the Cedars neighborhood, just south of downtown.

According to local news outlets, the 115-year-old Ambassador Hotel was gutted by the flames and will now have to be completely demolished. The property had been in the middle of a redevelopment project that would have seen it transformed into a mix of apartments and retail space, the Dallas Morning News reported. The hotel originally opened as the Majestic and has hosted at least three presidents: Teddy Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and Woodrow Wilson.

In the early-morning hours, social media was flooded with dramatic videos and images of the blaze, showing giant flames and plumes of thick black smoke that could be seen for miles away.

The fire was eventually extinguished by around 5 a.m., the New York Times reports. Officials are still trying to determine the cause.

