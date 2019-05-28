Dramatic videos show Dallas landmark Ambassador Hotel destroyed by fire

The oldest historic hotel structure in Dallas was destroyed last night by a devastating fire in the city’s the Cedars neighborhood, just south of downtown.

According to local news outlets, the 115-year-old Ambassador Hotel was gutted by the flames and will now have to be completely demolished. The property had been in the middle of a redevelopment project that would have seen it transformed into a mix of apartments and retail space, the Dallas Morning News reported. The hotel originally opened as the Majestic and has hosted at least three presidents: Teddy Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and Woodrow Wilson.

In the early-morning hours, social media was flooded with dramatic videos and images of the blaze, showing giant flames and plumes of thick black smoke that could be seen for miles away.

Dallas Fire Rescue on scene fighting a fully involved structure fire at the old Ambassador Hotel on Ervay. pic.twitter.com/ok2VV6TgaV — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) May 28, 2019

#Dallas#fire in a vacant hotel at 1300 S Ervay St. pic.twitter.com/zfvQ0JS5u9 — J.R. AZUCENA (@JRAZUCENA) May 28, 2019

JUST IN: Massive overnight fire guts historic hotel near downtown Dallas https://t.co/Y7Heaaqhi0 pic.twitter.com/hL2Fpa2rBM — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) May 28, 2019

#breaking – first video coming in to @CBSDFW newsroom of 4-alarm fire at the old Ambassador Hotel in Dallas. @DallasFireRes_q on scene. Live report at 4:30 am. pic.twitter.com/EGWjqCTE1m — Stewart McKenzie (@CBS11Stew) May 28, 2019

There’s the biggest fire happening right now in downtown Dallas and not one channel is covering it. ET and paid programming must be more important. pic.twitter.com/lfn1pqdIPK — Suzie Boozey ???? (@SuzieBoozey) May 28, 2019

Crazy fire near downtown Dallas right now. Prayers for anyone affected by that! #dfw #dfwfire pic.twitter.com/cHRn6NlZPN — Des (@yanamedes) May 28, 2019

The fire was eventually extinguished by around 5 a.m., the New York Times reports. Officials are still trying to determine the cause.