How to watch the Indy 500 live on NBC without cable

The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 is happening today, and if you’re not already planning to be outside for your vegetarian Memorial Day weekend barbecue , you can live-stream all the action (along with Kelly Clarkson’s rendition of the National Anthem) on NBC, even if you don’t have cable or an over-the-air antenna.

The race is scheduled to start this afternoon (Sunday, May 26) at 12:45 p.m. ET at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. According to AccuWeather, the start time could be pushed back due to thunderstorms.

For cord-cutters who want to stream the 2019 Indy 500 live on their smart TVs, computers, or mobile devices, you’ll have to have access to the NBC Sports live stream, either via its website, mobile apps, or a standalone streaming service. I’ve rounded up some options below: