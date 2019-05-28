Here’s what to expect at Apple’s WWDC next week

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is now less than a week away. The conference kicks off on Monday, June 3 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California and will run until Friday, June 7. Though the weeklong conference is packed with events and workshops for developers, most folks who aren’t engineers are primarily interested in the conference’s opening keynote.

That’s because it is during the keynote that Tim Cook and other executives will showcase the software enhancements coming to the operating systems of all of Apple’s major devices. This gives both developers and users a preview of what they can expect by the fall when the company will officially release these upgrades.

As usual, Apple has remained tight-lipped about what it will unveil at 2019’s WWDC. But thanks to leaks from confidential sources over the past several months, we have a pretty good idea of what’s next for Apple users.

iOS 13

Without a doubt, the star of WWDC will be iOS 13, the next iteration of the operating system that runs on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. And rightly so, as iOS is by far Apple’s most used operating system. Here are some of the major features to expect:

Sleep mode: Over the last several years, Apple has tried to make the iPhone less intrusive, as evidenced by features such as Do Not Disturb and Screen Time. iOS 13 is rumored to continue that focus with Sleep Mode, which will be activated via a toggle in the Control Center. Once enabled, Do Not Disturb will be automatically engaged, the Lock screen will dim, and all notifications will be muted.

A redesigned volume control: This is such a small tweak, but something users have been clamoring for for years. Currently, when you change the volume on an iPhone, a massive overlay appears, blocking most of the screen—very annoying if you are watching a video. The newly redesigned control is expected to hog less space.

Messages improvements: Apple's Messages app is one of the most popular apps on iOS. In recent years Apple has focused on adding more "fun" additions to the app, such as Animoji and the ability to send messages with animated effects. But this year's update to Messages is rumored to be more useful. Users will reportedly be able to select a profile picture and a display name that will then be shown to the people the user chats with. (Currently, your recipients see whatever name they've saved for you in their contacts.)

Of course, these are just the major feature improvements rumored to be coming to iOS 13. There are said to be dozens of smaller improvements and tweaks coming to the OS, including a new swipe keyboard, redesigned Find My iPhone and Reminders apps, Mail enhancements, and more.

MacOS 10.15

Apple will also introduce the next version of MacOS at WWDC. If the company maintains its current numbering system, this will be MacOS 10.15. However, here’s hoping Apple ditches the “10” versioning system and just calls it MacOS 11 or bumps the number up to match that of iOS and calls it MacOS 13. As for what to expect in the next MacOS:

A new TV app: This is one of the few things on this list that has been confirmed by Apple. The company has said that the next MacOS will include a new TV app designed to let users view content from streaming services, movie and TV purchases from the iTunes store, and Apple's upcoming streaming video service right in the app.

Individual Music and Podcast apps: Apple is said to be launching stand-alone Music and Podcast apps on the Mac, just like iOS already has. This means users will open the Podcast app to browse, download, and listen to their podcast library. It's not clear if the new Music app will only be a front end for streaming Apple Music or if it will be taking over iTunes' responsibility of organizing a user's entire library.

Revamped Reminders and Books apps: Like iOS 13, MacOS 10.15 is also said to be getting a redesigned Reminders app. What that makeover entails remains unknown. For the Books app, Apple is said to be adding tracking features that encourage reading.

Other new features of MacOS 10.15 reportedly include being able to use the iPad as an external display, a new Find My iPhone app, Siri Shortcuts, and the ability to use the Apple Watch to authenticate various password-protected operations on the Mac.